Adyen releases in-store digital checkout solution

The solution implies powering tablet-assisted sales through Demandware’s Digital Store Solution (DSS). It is also designed to help merchants create personalised shopping experience and to mobilise the sales process.

Demandware’s DSS is a tablet application that empowers store associates with comprehensive customer, product and inventory data to provide consumers with support services when shopping in store. Using the application, store associates can access a customer’s profile, view past purchases and buying behaviour, as well as product inventory availability.

Scaling internationally is also featured by Adyen as a global card acquirer, enabling merchants to accept all the major international and local cards at the point of sale in 27 countries in Europe and the US through one technical interface and contractual agreement.

With the integration of the Adyen Shuttle mobile payment terminal into DSS, customers can pay for their goods on-the-spot. Large items can be purchased in a store and shipped to the customer’s home.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.