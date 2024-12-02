Adyen raises USD 250 mln in funding round

The funding round was led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic, with additional participation from Temasek, Index Ventures and Felicis Ventures.

With global expansion as a key growth driver for companies around the world, the global ecommerce market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 trillion in 2014 to USD 2.4 trillion in 2018.

Adyen will use this investment to continue to expand its international presence and fuel global adoption of its platform, with particular emphasis in the North American and Asia Pacific markets.

Adyen is a global provider of international and omni-channel payment solutions. Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US (San Francisco), Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

