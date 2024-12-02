Adyen pushes POS expansion into Singapore

New clients include ASICS, Schuh, Lush, CitySightseeing, Dunkin Donuts, Hema, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, Coolblue and many others.

By introducing Adyen’s in-store solution, merchants are able to unify their retail channels in one payments system – enabling rich insights into customer behavior on a global scale. This helps improve the customer experience and build loyalty with consumers, says the company’s press release.

The company has also released Terminal API, which allows payment transactions to run entirely over cloud or internet infrastructure, enabling a shopper to initiate a transaction from any device or location on the shop floor. This makes it possible for customers to shop in-store and complete their transaction by receiving their basket on their mobile device and pay with one click.

For more information on Adyen and for a complete list of its services, please visit our online payments company database.