Adyen processed payment transactions worth USD 25 bln in 2014

Moreover, it achieved over 100% growth in terms of revenue and 40% growth in new customer wins. Based on figures from the end of 2014, the company achieved an annualised run rate of USD 30 billion in transaction volume processed.

The news follows an announcement in December 2014 of a USD 250 million Series B funding round, and builds on 40% growth in payments transactions reported in 2013. Growth has been driven by both a substantial increase in customer adoption and organic growth of existing customers in many key markets globally, including North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

New customers that signed with Adyen in 2014 include Facebook, Spotify, Airbnb, airberlin, and Domino’s Pizza and Adyen rolled out its omnichannel payments solution for a number of new and existing clients in 2014, including retailers such as Superdry, Moss Bros, and de Bijenkorf (Selfridges-owned department store), which are now accepting payments across online and in-store with Adyen’s single integrated payments platform.

Adyen North America, one of the company’s fastest-growing regions, saw payment transaction volume of US-based customers quadruple in 2014. Adyen now powers payments for 4 major internet companies by market capitalisation.

In 2014, the company also upgraded its global acquiring network with further local capabilities in North America, Brazil and Mexico and hired over 90 new employees, including former Netflix Head of Global Payments Kamran Zaki as President Adyen North America, and former Ingenico Management Board Member, Jean-Marc Thienpoint as Managing Director, Point-of-Sale Solutions. Total number of employees globally now stands at 260.

It also opened a new office in Madrid, Spain, relocated North American headquarters to San Francisco, and significantly expanded offices in London, Berlin, and Singapore. Moreover, it added new payment methods including Apple Pay, SEPA Direct Debit (38 European countries) and Dragonpay (Philippines).

Also in 2014, it expanded capabilities for payment methods including Alipay (adding mobile and recurring payments), Interac (Canada), Qiwi (adding recurring payments), JCB (for online and in-store) and UnionPay ExpressPay (for online and in-store). It developed an invoice-based payment solution tailored for airlines and travel merchants in partnership with ecommerce company, Klarna.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses with a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.