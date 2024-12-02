According to the official press release, Adyen will focus on facilitating Prada Group’s in-store payment experience and optimising its omnichannel commerce strategy. As a result of leveraging Adyen’s financial technology platform across all of its retail channels, Prada Group is anticipated to create and extend unique and unified luxury customer experiences. This, in turn, will help it differentiate itself from other competitors in the luxury retail market.





More details about the partnership

Following its partnership with Adyen, Prada Group seeks to enhance the checkout experience for its customers by leveraging pay on iPhone in their US and Milan stores. They later aim to extend this functionality to other markets. This is possible as Adyen supports Tap-to-Pay on iPhone. Following the introduction of this solution, Prada Group will accept all forms of contactless payments encompassing contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. No additional payment terminals or hardware are necessary.

For Prada Group’s customers, this translates into being able to checkout directly with their sales associates and, thus, no longer have to queue at the register.

What is more, according to the official statement, Adyen is also assisting Prada Group in its efforts to migrate its payment infrastructure into an omnichannel platform. This is anticipated to enable the luxury group to maximise the use of the transactional data across all its channels.

When commenting on this partnership, an official from Prada Group emphasised how their collaboration with Adyen is part of an effort to deliver a luxury experience for their customers from start to finish. As for the reasoning behind this decision, the same representative underlined that, for luxury brands, the human connection at the point of purchase has to be a memorable one. The use of technology to facilitate an optimised payment experience is, thus, part of their efforts to cater to the expectations of their customers.

As emphasised in the official statement, the collaboration between Adyen and Prada started years ago with the global financial technology platform offering ecommerce services to the luxury company. Later on, this broadened to include all point-of-sales solutions around the world. Following Prada Group’s push to become omnichannel, Adyen is set to continue its support.