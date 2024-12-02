Adyen powers ticketscript box office

The technology will enable promoters to provide a professional service for on-the-door sales that are tracked on the ticketscript dashboard, the central hub where promoters can monitor their ticket sales. Customers can buy tickets via card or cash, receive a printed ticket on the spot or direct to their mobile, which is then scanned at the event entrance.

Via Adyen, ticketscript box office can accept payments from all major cards including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro and Vpay.

Adyen is a global company offering omni-channel payment services. It supports 187 transaction currencies, 14 settlement currencies and 224 preferred local payment methods used on six continents.

