Adyen payments platform selected by Amazon Japan

Using Adyen’s platform, Amazon Japan will further optimise the payment data and checkout experience for its Amazon.co.jp customers. Its direct acquiring and data-rich insights enable Amazon Japan to provide a more seamless flow for its customers, whether they’re shopping from Japan or overseas.

Company officials from Adyen stated that Japan’s digital sector has seen accelerated growth since 2020. Tapping into the fintech’s platform allows Amazon Japan to offer augmented customer experiences with their payment optimisation tools and data insights.

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen facilitates businesses achieve their ambitions. The company works with the likes of Facebook, SHEIN, Uber, Spotify, L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines.

