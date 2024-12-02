Adyen partners Zuora for payment services integration

The integration enables merchants using Zuora to accept subscription and recurring payments for cards and SEPA Direct Debit. The new partnership with Zuora will enable merchants to support recurring billing and subscription payments worldwide. With the integration, merchants using Zuora can now plug in directly to Adyens global solution to switch on recurring payments.

In addition to card payments, Adyen enables merchants to support SEPA Direct Debit, the main direct debit payment method within the EU. This is particularly valuable for businesses expanding in Europe, as many shoppers in the region prefer to pay with debit rather than credit cards. In the near future, Adyen will also add support for key market-specific payment methods such as iDEAL (Netherlands) and SOFORT (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria). There’s no additional integration required to accept these payment methods.

