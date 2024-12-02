



Following this announcement, this strengthened collaboration will made Adyen the exclusive payment partner of Zalanda for selected local payments, including Cartes Bancaires in France and Bancontact in Belgium.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Adyen x Zalando partnership

Throughout this partnership, Adyen will optimise the manner in which Zalando makes sure that its clients can easily and securely pay with their preferred payment methods, while also providing them with an efficient experience on the shopping platform. In addition, the strategic deal will include a join focus on enhancing the security and convenience of online payments, with multiple improvements being made in 3D Secure transactions as part of the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) framework. The new features will support both client convenience and the conversion development for Zalando.

Included in the benefits of the partnership is the implementation of Network Token Optimization, which has transformed the online payment process for Zalando. By leveraging these tokens, Zalando will have the possibility to access reduced involuntary cancellations and optimised customer satisfaction. Furthermore, this incorporation will also enable Zalando to benefit from higher autorisation rates and conversion success, which ensures that users have a frictionless payment experience.

Adyen’s solutions and expertise are expected to also ensure that clients are not redirected to third-party providers, while offering an integrated payment journey as well.





