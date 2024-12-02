



This collaboration aims to provide hoteliers with Adyen’s comprehensive end-to-end payment services and integrated financial management, all within a single platform. The integration with xnPOS supports various payment methods, including Pay@Counter, Pay@Table, and ecommerce transactions via the QR-based xnPOS GO system for guest self-ordering and payments.











This new partnership is already operational in several European hotels, showcasing the synergy between Adyen’s payment processing capabilities and xnPOS’s point-of-sale systems.





The benefits of the collaboration

As part of the collaboration, xnPOS will introduce a fully mobile POS and payment device at HITEC Charlotte. This device will combine the full functionality of the xnPOS point-of-sale system with Adyen’s payment processing platform, providing a comprehensive mobile and PCI-compliant payment solution. The device supports features such as tipping, partial payments, bill splitting, and issuing fiscal receipts. It enhances security and convenience by allowing staff to log in with their employee identification card via a scanner tap.

The new mobile device is designed to increase staff efficiency by minimising trips to fixed workstations and consolidating multiple devices into one. It combines a POS tablet, PED terminal, and belt printer into a single, portable unit.

The Castles Technology SF12 device features a user-friendly 5.5” high-definition colour screen and an integrated 2” thermal printer. It supports various payment methods, including Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe, and contactless options. The device is highly portable, measuring 3” x 8” x 2” and weighing 18 ounces, including the paper roll.

Adyen’s partnership with xnPOS reflects a shared commitment to advancing payment technologies and enhancing the customer experience in the hospitality industry. Adyen’s extensive global footprint and cutting-edge financial technology complement xnPOS’s established presence in over 50 countries, promising to bring innovative solutions to hoteliers worldwide.