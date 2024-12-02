Adyen partners with Vapiano to enhance payment experience

Adyen’s technology aims to enhance the customer experience at Vapiano by enabling guests to customize their checkout experiences and facilitating the option for customers to order food via their mobile phones using digital wallet payments.

This collaboration follows a pilot conducted in one of Vapiano’s London branches, where analysis showed that 80% of orders were placed through a mobile ordering platform on customers’ phones. The pilot indicated a demand for faster and more seamless ordering services, while also highlighting the limited choice of payment options available to customers.

Adyen’s financial technology platform offers Vapiano the opportunity to expand its digital capabilities by providing a flexible service and a wider range of payment options. This aligns with a broader trend towards payment flexibility, supported by recent consumer research from Adyen which found that 54% of people may abandon the checkout process if they cannot pay as they prefer, with 27% of consumers reporting that they no longer carry a physical wallet.





Global growth and plans

In addition to improving the ordering process, Vapiano sought a partner that could support its international growth and enhance fraud prevention measures. Adyen’s single platform provides Vapiano with a comprehensive view of transactions, enabling the restaurant chain to access historical data to inform its risk management systems.

Adyen representatives emphasized that their financial technology aims to enhance customer experiences in the hospitality industry by empowering customers to pay using their preferred method and providing valuable data on purchasing preferences to offer clearer customer insights.

Representatives of Vapiano stated that the deployment of Adyen’s technology is expected to increase loyalty and operational efficiency for the business, while also leveraging customer data to analyse trends.