Adyen partners with Twint

Twint is a joint venture of Swiss financial institutions, including UBS, Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen, PostFinance and the Vaud and Zurich cantonal banks. This means that users may now shop with the payment solution from major brands such as Uber, VIU or Mammut.

According to a Twint representative, the fintech has included the Swiss payment solution as one of the first local payment systems in its range. Adyen’s payment option range is to be expanded to include other brands in the future as well.