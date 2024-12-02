Adyen partners with the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

The fund is powered by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and quickly gets vital funding to where it’s needed most, supporting the WHO’s efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this partnership, Adyen’s merchants can now easily collect donations for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by accepting charitable donations from their shoppers through Adyen Giving. This occurs at no cost - Adyen will absorb the full cost of the additional transaction.

Adyen provides an end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels.