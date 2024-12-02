Adyen partners with S Group





Through this collaboration, S Group aims to improve customer experiences, as it provides everyday services at grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, department stores, service station stores, hardware stores, and its bank. The strategic alliance focuses on supporting S Group in connecting online and offline channels, offering omnichannel experiences and loyalty programme capacity across the S Group brand portfolio and its customer base.











Adyen – S Group partnership objective

With its platform, Adyen intends to simplify setups at more than 1,900 locations and online channels, allowing S Group to receive insights into consumer payment behaviour across all touchpoints. The collaboration covers S Group’s complete brand portfolio, including S-Market, Alepa and Sale, Prisma, ABC service stations, Sokos Hotels, Rosso, and Amarillo, among others. The company intends to leverage Adyen in all sales channels, such as in-store locations, online stores, and mobile applications. The two companies intend to introduce the services gradually, starting in the spring of 2024.



According to S Group’s officials, both their company and Adyen’s goal is to provide customers with convenient, safe, and dependable methods to pay, as well as enhanced services. The two enterprises plan to improve the overall user experience by integrating new payment terminal models and enabling additional payment methods in sales channels. Representatives from Adyen stated that their commitment aligns with S Groups, with the company intending to support and accelerate the latter’s digital transformation efforts.





Adyen’s recent developments and collaborations

With its operations based in the Netherlands, Adyen provides end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a global solution to help business businesses in achieving their objectives. The company has offices around the world and currently works with Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft, among others. Recently, Adyen entered multiple collaborations and launched several new capabilities to advance its development strategy.



The company extended its global partnership with Klarna to allow the latter to benefit from its acquiring capabilities to simplify card payments for customers. Previously, Adyen provided Klarna’s suite of payment methods, including its interest-free Pay Now and Pay Later options to its customers. The two companies’ partnership entered a new phase where Adyen assumed the role of acquiring the bank on behalf of Klarna’s different consumer offerings, with operations being set to start in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024. Furthermore, Adyen intended to simplify payments for Klarna’s 150 million users globally.



At the beginning of November 2023, Adyen introduced Capital, a solution that enabled platform customers to access funding for their SME users in Australia. The product was developed to simplify platform businesses’ access to funding, while also enabling financing to SME users based on historic payment data. With Capital, SMEs were allowed to receive funds rapidly, while also enabling the funding to be deployed for any business purpose.

