Adyen partners with noon





Following this announcement, the partnership is aimed to support the acceleration of the region’s overall digital economy. The companies are expected to optimise payment solutions for merchants, businesses, and customers in the UAE area.

In addition, Adyen and noon will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this strategic deal, Adyen’s single platform will provide a comprehensive and secure suite of solutions, which will include point-of-sale, advanced 3D secure and risk configurations and tools, as well as shopper insights. The partnership is expected to give noon the possibility to accelerate ecommerce development for customers and businesses across the UAE region. In addition, by combining Adyen’s global experience with noon’s deep understanding of the local market, the collaboration is set to drive significant development in the landscape, as well as anticipate the future challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

By incorporating Adyen’s payment solutions, noon will gain the capability to optimise its customer experience as well. The strategic deal is set to streamline payment processes, reduce fraud and online risks, as well as provide valuable customer insights, which will lead to a more efficient and safe shopping experience. At the same time, this process aims to offer businesses the possibility to better understand user behavior, tailor their offerings, as well as design a more engaging and personalised shopping environment that meets the expectations of the market.