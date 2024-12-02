Adyen partners with Frasers Hospitality





Following this announcement, Frasers Hospitality aims to optimise the manner in which it meets the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers by providing them with frictionless experiences across its web. In addition, guests will be offered check-in, food, and beverage (F&B) benefits, all powered by Adyen’s single platform capability.

Clients will be given the possibility to spend less time at reception during check-ins and check-outs, as well as the capability to choose their preferred payment methods. This will take place not only online during their initial bookings, but also offline, during check-ins, check-outs, and at the F&B outlets managed by Frasers Hospitality. Adyen will provide guests with multiple payment offerings, such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, and GrabPay, among others.

The partnership will also simplify the back-of-house reconciliation for the operational team of Frasers Hospitality. By leveraging Adyen’s suite of data services, the company will also benefit from valuable customer insights in a single platform overview, which is expected to enable the firm to further amplify client engagement across all of its operations.

Adyen’s solutions will also make the payment information to be automatically recorded into the system after each transaction, aiming to eliminate the need for night audits.







Adyen’s recent strategy of development

Financial technology platform for businesses, Adyen had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, Adyen announced its long-term payment collaboration with S Group across the regions of Finland and Estonia. Following this partnership, S Group aimed to optimise the overall experience of its customers as it provided them with everyday services at grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, department stores, service station stores, hardware stores, and its bank. The alliance was expected to focus on improving the manner in which S Group connected with online and offline channels, offering merchants omnichannel experiences and loyalty programme capacity across its brand portfolio and client base.

According to the press release published at the time, both companies’ goal was to deliver users a convenient, secure, and dependable suite of payment methods, as well as optimised solutions.

Earlier in the same month, Adyen announced the plan to strengthen its partnership with Klarna, for the latter to benefit from its acquiring capabilities in order to simplify card payments for customers and clients. Throughout this strategic deal, Adyen was set to assume the role of acquiring the bank on behalf of Klarna’s different customer offerings, in multiple regions of the world, starting with Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024.

In addition, Adyen was expected to optimise the manner in which Klarna made more simplified and secure payments for customers and users across the globe.





