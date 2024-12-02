This collaboration aims to simplify operations for East365 merchants and users throughout the 27 markets served worldwide.











Payment solutions for F&B owners

Utilising 365pay, East365’s payment solution, merchants can access Adyen’s payment offerings, improving the process from ordering to payment across all touchpoints, online and offline. This is made possible by Adyen for Payments, a product designed for platforms and marketplaces, such as Eats365, to address the operational and financial challenges faced by their business users.

365pay is currently being rolled out to merchants in Hong Kong and Singapore, and it will be followed by regions of APAC Europe, and North America, enabled by Adyen’s global reach. F&B businesses can also expand into new markets and offer locally relevant payment methods without additional integrations.

The collaboration introduces a consolidated financial reporting system for F&B establishments. The transaction reports within the Eats365 ecosystem allows businesses to track payment costs and charges per-transaction, monitor bank settlement progress, and make reconciliation processes easier. This leads to a reduction in administrative workload.

The implementation also improves the KYC onboarding through automated checks that ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and minimise delays, making the processes faster, often withing 48 hours.

Eats365’s vision is to bridge operational gaps in the industry with user-centric tech. With the launch of 365pay in 2024, it extended its reach and enabled finance managers to benefit from the system. The integration that followed with Adyen optimises the payment operations and ensures a secure and simple experience for users.

Adyen is committed to offering payment solutions that help businesses operate efficiently and conveniently. This collaboration reinforces its mission, allowing F&B owners to focus growth and customer satisfaction.

