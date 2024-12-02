



As part of their partnership, Adyen became the end-to-end payment solution provider for Decathlon Hong Kong’s online store, in-app purchases, and its eight physical stores in the city. Via its Unified Commerce solution, Adyen is set to allow the sports good company to have a unified overview of all its payment channels and transactions, thus working towards delivering increased convenience to customers. As a global multi-specialist sports brand, Decathlon caters to the requirements of beginners and top athletes, delivering sporting goods for all skills.











Decathlon’s additional capabilities

Through its Unified Commerce solution, Adyen enables Decathlon Hong Kong to provide enhanced customer services with flexible and simplified checkout experiences online and in-store. The collaboration allows Adyen to integrate its in-person POS terminals with Decathlon’s POS system to offer stable payment processing at self-checkouts in the store. Additionally, by joining forces with Adyen, the company received the ability to accept new payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, for online and in-app transactions. As Adyen’s platform merges the capabilities of a payment processor, gateway, and acquirer, Decathlon Hong Kong can work with a single partner for payments across all channels, increasing its control and visibility over its payment value chain.



Furthermore, the collaboration supports the advancement of the sports retail industry, as both companies share a commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions. According to Decathlon Hong Kong’s officials, the alliance aligns with the company’s objective of delivering enhanced experiences to the local sports community. Also, the current move enables the sports brand to minimise its operational complexity, while also elevating the customer journey and better serving their needs.