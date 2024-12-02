Adyen partners with Cleeng





Following this announcement, Adyen expanded its partnership with Cleeng, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for Subscriber Retention Management (SRM) in the media and entertainment market into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) industry.

This strategic deal is building on Cleeng’s presence in the region of the US and Europe, aiming to provide customers and broadcasters in the Middle East and North Africa with optimised solutions and payment methods.







More information on the partnership

The expansion of the collaboration took place in order to meet the needs of TOD, a major sports and entertainment streaming solution that is part of the beIN Media Group in the MENA region. At the same time, the strategic deal highlighted the demand for Cleeng’s solutions and expertise in the new market.

Throughout this partnership, Cleeng’s merchants and traders will be enabled to use Adyen’s Real Time Account Updater in order to automatically refresh card information. This process will ensure uninterrupted solutions for subscribers, aiming to meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market. Broadcasters will also be enabled to benefit from a secure end-to-end payment orchestration, which is critical in order to secure revenue and boost retention.

At the same time, Adyen will introduce solutions like the Network Token Optimization tool, which Cleeng will be enabled to leverage in order to optimise data security without compromising authentication rates. In addition, Adyen will provide its risk management tool RevenueProtect, to identify and mitigate payment options that will be accommodated to clients and customers around the world. The tool is also expected to streamline the payment process for an improved user experience, while both companies will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.

Adyen and Cleeng will focus on the overall payment development and optimisation in the dynamic MENA region market, while also fostering financial inclusion and an improved customer experience. By combining Cleeng’s expertise in SRM with Adyen’s payment, data, and financial management in a single tool, the companies aim to accelerate business growth, increase conversion rates, and boost recurring billing improvements to increase Customer Lifetime Value (LVT).



For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.



