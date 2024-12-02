Adyen partners with Autocanteen





According to recent data by Adyen, 22% of customers admit to leaving a restaurant without ordering because they were unable to pay how they wanted. Currently, 54% of people anticipate being able to use their digital wallets to make purchases. However, just 10% of businesses were planning on using technology to improve the dining experience over the course of 2022.

Autocanteen chose Adyen to support it in five countries because it can optimise its procedures through its global knowledge. Together, the two companies can create a payment process that is simple and does not interfere with the experience.

Adyen's technology, which has local acquiring capabilities that let its consumers pay in their preferred currency, will be crucial in assisting Autocanteen's international expansion. Adyen will also assist Autocanteen in comprehending the regional payment laws of various foreign markets and ensuring that the mechanisms for improving the customer experience and cash flow are in place.





Digital transformation of catering companies

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace of digital transformation has accelerated, forcing business owners to work more productively and smartly while automating where they can. Autocanteen assists catering companies in the hospitality sector in achieving a level of self-service that was previously unattainable. Autocanteen's artificial intelligence (AI) technology uses deep-learning algorithms in conjunction with 3D image scanners to recognise products on consumer’s plate and process payments with an accuracy of 98% and transaction times as quick as 10 seconds.











The catering industry has benefited from the AI-powered self-checkout by drastically cutting service times, from an average of two customers served per minute to 12. This speed is advantageous for catering companies, whose bottom-line growth depends on the number of clients they service and their reputation for efficiency.

Consumers are more accustomed to utilising technology that improves the eating experience across the hospitality industry, whether it be new methods of payment or self-ordering via apps at the table.





Adyen’s other partnerships

Adyen had a long list of partnerships in 2022. In December, for example, it partnered with Mirakl to power frictionless buying and selling experiences at scale. Through their collaboration, the businesses aim to create seamless purchasing and selling experiences at scale, hence assisting in the expansion of successful marketplaces. The international partnership strengthened the already-existing collaboration between Mirakl and Adyen and will benefit clients all around the world, including those in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Another partnership was the one with KodyPay, which aimed at gaining access to enterprise grade financial technology via Adyen. Following the launch of a QR code system experiment in October 2021, this relationship expands on previous work done by the two companies. The next phase of Adyen and KodyPay will put a special emphasis on expanding small businesses' access to financing through the use of Adyen's recently released embedded financial products.

Adyen was chosen as KodyPay's preferred partner because of its global presence and demonstrated ability to expand quickly.

