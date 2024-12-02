Adyen’s UK merchants looking to offer their shoppers access to pay-over-time plans can now integrate and offer Affirm at checkout. This will enable consumers to leverage a wider range of interest-free and interest-bearing instalment options. Approved customers can select a customised payment plan based on their needs and preferences without any hidden or late fees.











Improved payment options for Adyen’s customers

Adyen customers globally are seeking payment options that boost business and drive shopper engagement. As a response to this, the fintech is expanding its partnership with Affirm into the UK. It chose Affirm Holdings for its transparent, and long-term pay-over-time options. Adyen is committed to helping more merchants grow and expand, and enabling consumers to pay over time on a schedule that works best for them.

The two companies have been in collaboration since 2020 and began by making Affirm available to eligible Adyen merchants in the US through a merchant’s website or app and in-store through Adyen’s physical payment terminals.

The expansion of their relationship follows another recent move from Adyen and Affirm. In December 2024, the two companies made Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions available to Adyen customers in the US and Canada, as well as opened access for Adyen merchants in Canada to a wider range of Affirm’s offerings. The agreement made Affirm the first BNPL provider to integrate with Adyen for Platforms, a payment solution created for platform businesses such as marketplaces and on-demand services. This collaboration also extends Affirm’s offerings to Adyen’s merchant network in Canada, introducing additional payment options. This came as a response to the broader trend of platforms embedding financial services into their operations, a market estimated to be worth USD 185 billion.

