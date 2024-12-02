Adyen partners with Addmind to revolutionize hospitality payments

This collaboration aims to transform the payment experience across Addmind’s diverse portfolio, which includes well-known venues like Clap, Sucre, Raspoutine, Iris, and Bar Du Port.

Addmind faced challenges with outdated payment methods and sought a partner to enhance guest payment experiences and address operational inefficiencies. Through Adyen, Addmind integrated seamlessly with SevenRooms, a marketing and operations platform for the hospitality industry. This integration reduced no-shows and offered preferred payment methods, such as American Express.

Representatives at Adyen emphasized the goal of enhancing payments for guests and simplifying operations for staff. Leveraging Adyen's ecommerce and integrated in-person payments solution, Addmind streamlined operations, improved service speed, and reduced no-shows across venues.





Addmind has begun implementing Adyen's fully integrated point-of-sale (POS) solution, enabling pay-at-table functionality. This enhancement has led to a significant increase in the average tip per table and is expected to improve operations, maximize guest interaction, and reduce staff administrative workload.

Representatives of Addmind highlighted the decision to partner with Adyen due to its innovative capabilities, seamless integration, and team agility. This partnership has resulted in operational improvements aligning with Addmind's expansion goals.

As Addmind expands its global footprint with new openings like Clap London and Clap Ibiza, as well as other projects in the UAE and Europe, the partnership with Adyen's global platform will play a crucial role in streamlining payment processes across all venues to ensure a consistent guest experience worldwide.