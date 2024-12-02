



In a bid to further its commitment to improving the in-person payment sector, Adyen intends to provide new products that aim to meet the needs, requirements, and preferences of the industry. Through this update, the company plans to optimise the payment experience for both merchants and customers while also solidifying its position as a participant in payment technology.











Adyen’s new products for the IPP landscape





Furthermore, considering the increasing demand for contactless payments, Adyen decided to expand its Tap to Pay on Android capabilities into Europe, the UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. The firm’s solution centres around transforming any NFC-powered Android device into a secure payment terminal, removing the need for traditional POS hardware. By utilising this solution, merchants have the potential to minimise upfront costs and scaling flexibility in accepting payments, regardless of location. Additionally, Adyen provides a comprehensive SDK and a payments app, delivering both control and ease of integration for its users.



The current news comes shortly after Klarna To support the in-person payment experience, Adyen introduced SFO1, a multimedia countertop Android terminal which integrates functions of traditional terminals with customer-facing displays. The product focuses on changing how brands interact with customers at the point of purchases by providing video content enabling retailers to showcase next season’s collections on screens and equipping users with the ability to sign up for loyalty programs to benefit from discounts, among other advantages. Also, SFO1 supports enterprise and platform businesses in maintaining consistent brand presence and engage with customers dynamically by integrating with point-of-sale (POS) systems and partners. As per the information detailed in the press release, the product is set to be available in the US and Europe by the end of 2024.Furthermore, considering the increasing demand for contactless payments, Adyen decided to expand its Tap to Pay on Android capabilities into Europe, the UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. The firm’s solution centres around transforming any NFC-powered Android device into a secure payment terminal, removing the need for traditional POS hardware. By utilising this solution, merchants have the potential to minimise upfront costs and scaling flexibility in accepting payments, regardless of location. Additionally, Adyen provides a comprehensive SDK and a payments app, delivering both control and ease of integration for its users.The current news comes shortly after Klarna launched its payment methods on Adyen’s in-store terminals across Europe, North America, and Australia. Following a pilot phase, the new offering was set to be available for a wider introduction in October 2024. As part of this expanded collaboration, Adyen planned to launch Klarna’s Dynamic QR solution, which would allow customers to conduct payments by scanning a QR code displayed on the company’s terminal and completing the transaction on their mobile devices.

When commenting on the announcement, the company underlined its allegiance to continue to improve its stance in the payment industry by augmenting shoppers' experience in store.