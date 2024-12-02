Adyen, ofo team up to power global payments

The “station-free” bike-sharing platform’s customers can now use one set of payment credentials to pay for their rides anywhere the company operates: for example, users registered in Singapore, for example, can use the platform’s services while visiting China with no extra effort to pay in the local currency.

The partnership marks the latest step in ofo’s plans for global expansion, the company being set to reach 200 cities across 20 countries by the end of 2017, according to the press release.

