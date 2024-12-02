Adyen, Offgamers partner for online payment solution

OffGamers selected Adyen as its new payments partner for its geographic reach, including its ability to provide access to more than 250 local payment methods and 187 currencies.

OffGamers offers video gaming services for more than 2,500 games and facilitates more than 1.2 million transactions per month for over 1 million users worldwide. The company has offices in Malaysia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Great Britain and the US.

Adyen is a global company offering omni-channel payment services. It supports 187 transaction currencies, 14 settlement currencies and 224 preferred local payment methods used on six continents.

