Adyen now powering payments for Uber in Morocco

Uber, now live in 58 countries, teamed up with Adyen to enable local users in Morocco to pay with locally issued credit and debit cards. Adyen first partnered with Uber to launch in the Netherlands in 2012, and has since expanded into more than 50 markets on six continents.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses a single global platform to accept payments globally. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies. The company serves more than 3,500 businesses and four of the five largest US internet companies, including Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, Dropbox, Spotify, Groupon, Evernote, Booking.com, Viagogo, Yelp, Vodafone, Mango, O’Neill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.