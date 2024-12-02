Adyen, NewStore launch Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in Australia

By cooperating with NewStore for the launch, businesses including R.M.Williams, Lorna Jane, and Munro Footwear Group, parent company to Mathers, Williams, Midas and Mountfords, can now accept contactless payments in an easy, secure, and private way, leveraging only an iPhone and the NewStore Associate iOS app, enabling a new checkout experience with Tap-to-Pay.





Adyen – NewStore partnership and Tap-to-Pay on iPhone capabilities

Per the announcement, Adyen and NewStore are set to enable Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for their joint customers. Tap-to-Pay accepts all contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and a supporting iOS app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal required. At checkout, merchants will prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be completed securely leveraging NFC technology. Apple’s Tap-to-Pay on iPhone tech makes use of iPhone’s built-in features to keep both businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers either on the device or on Apple servers.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is set to enable Adyen’s customers to be at the forefront of innovation by:

Simplifying in-person payments by removing the dependence on additional payment hardware for contactless transaction acceptance.

Getting up and running quickly with installation and onboarding, allowing businesses to scale their payment operations.

Offering safe and fast checkout experiences that increase mobility both on location and on the go.

Enabling a convenient, private, and secure way to pay for customers, as transactions are encrypted, and payment data is protected by the same tech that makes Apple Pay private and secure.









When commenting on the news, NewStore officials said that terminal-less payments are the future of retail, as brands no longer need to rely on POS technologies that oftentimes are not portable or user-friendly. By enabling Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for retailers like R.M.Williams, Lorna Jane, and Munro Footwear Group in Australia, the company is looking to offer the same convenience and security that its customers in the US, UK, and the Netherlands are accustomed to and is collaborating with Adyen to bring the capability to other regions in the time to come.

For Lorna Jane officials, reimaging innovation comes as the brand’s DNA, and they expressed content towards being among the first retailers in Australia to implement Tap-to-Pay on iPhone. Per their statement, taking away an extra device and hurdle in the transaction flow will enable them to provide an increasingly simplified experience for their customers and staff at over 100 stores across the country.

Munro Footwear Group representatives believe the feature not only frees them from traditional payment terminals but also enhances the simplicity and security of their payment processes. As contactless payment usage continues to increase, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone provides customers with a secure and contactless payment option, increasing opportunities for meaningful and personalised interactions. R.M. Williams officials said that the technology will make the checkout experience easier for all involved, as instead of forcing shoppers to line up at the counter, store members can assist and checkout customers simultaneously anywhere on the floor.

More to this point, Adyen officials expressed enthusiasm about bringing Tap-to-Pay on iPhone to Australian merchants. Per their statement, the move marks a step forward in the evolution of digital payments, providing Australians with a fast, secure, and convenient way to make transactions, and bringing forth value for businesses and consumers alike.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.