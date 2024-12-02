Adyen, NDM Hospitality partner to bring unified payments across brands

According to the press release, Adyen will support point-of-sale and ecommerce volume for the hotel properties and restaurants, providing NDM Hospitality with a unified commerce solution. Adyen's platform gives NDM Hospitality a holistic omnichannel view of all data which will be used to enhance customer experiences. Besides, the company will be supporting NDM Hospitality with the launch of their Spire Loyalty platform for other like-minded hoteliers' needs with regard to property management services.

Furthermore, Adyen's platform offers many benefits to hospitality brands, such as: