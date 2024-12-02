Adyen nails down partnership with Sabre Airline Solutions for cross-border payments

Adyen enables airlines to give passengers the option to pay in their preferred way, no matter where in the world they are located.

Airlines working with Sabre now have access to a payments solution that includes leveraging Adyen’s payment data and technology to drive conversions. Due to its integrated risk management solution, which includes Dynamic 3D Secure, airlines can keep fraud to a minimum while reducing friction for genuine customers.

Furthermore Adyen’s solution enables airlines to outsource much of the workload associated with PCI Compliance.