Adyen looking to expand in Italy as mobile payments rise

Card payments from mobile phones in Italy jumped 60% last year, and Adyen said it is also targeting the fashion industry in the country, where it recently opened its first office, according to Reuters.

After initially targeting large multinationals for its services, Adyen has expanded to sectors such as hotels and travel in general, as well as supermarkets and restaurant chains. In Italy, it has signed clients such as luxury goods groups Brunelli Cucinelli and Etro, clothing chain Benetton, and handbag maker Furla in the past couple of years. Other Italian clients include the online operations of high-end grocery chain Eataly as well as national carrier Alitalia.

Earlier in 2018, Adyen has announced that it has been selected by Gap to manage its in-store and online payments across Europe.

