Adyen launches unified commerce in Japan with in-person payments

In-store POS payment solutions powered by Adyen’s single platform enables businesses to remain flexible to new channels and changing customer expectations in Japan.

As the country moves away from cash and with more businesses expanding their sales channels, there is a growth opportunity for businesses that have an integrated overview of all transactions.











The unified commerce landscape in Japan

In a survey of businesses earlier in 2022, Adyen found there is a 24% increase in growth among Japanese businesses that connect payment systems across their business compared to those that don’t. However, only 16% of Japanese businesses said that their payments system is connected to other parts of the organisation, such as operations, supply chain management, or inventory management.

Company officials stated that this isn’t simply about digitisation or going cashless. It’s about being fast, flexible, and building for growth. Very few platforms in Japan can centrally merge payments data from stores and ecommerce sites, and none that can do it on a global scale. This means their merchants in Japan will be able to tap into the same Adyen tools their biggest global merchants are using to optimise authorisation rates, block fraud, and provide seamless cross-channel journeys.





Already present in Mexico

In October 2022, Adyen has brought unified commerce offering local acquiring to Mexico.

Augmented by the company's previously enabled full acquiring capabilities in Mexico, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview.

Adyen’s representatives said that by launching their unified commerce solution and in-house acquiring capabilities in Mexico, they can not only facilitate online, in-store, and in-app transactions through their single platform, but also connect businesses to key domestic and international banks to enable their card payments with greater speed and insights.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, it helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, SHEIN, Uber, L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines. The launch of unified commerce in Japan as described in this update underlines Adyen’s continuous expansion and growth in new markets as part of its ordinary course of business.

