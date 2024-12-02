



Adyen is a financial technology platform for companies that offers end-to-end payment solutions, data insights, and financial products globally. It serves clients like Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft and continuously optimises its offerings through product updates.

Tap to Pay supports businesses to accept contactless payments via iPhone without the need to acquire or manage extra hardware. By extending Tap to Pay on iPhone to new markets, Adyen delivers solutions for in-person transactions.

The functionality allows for all types of contactless payments, such as contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and various digital wallets, utilising just an iPhone and a compatible iOS app, with no extra hardware or payment terminal is required. For merchants using an iPhone XS or later, equipped with the latest iOS version, the checkout process is straightforward: they simply ask the customer to bring their contactless payment method close to the merchant's iPhone, and the transaction will be securely processed using NFC technology.

Key benefits of Tap to Pay on iPhone

The functionality offers customers advantages like:

simplifying in-person payments by eliminating the need for payment hardware, and offering an additional method for processing transactions during busy times;

facilitating quick setup and onboarding, enabling businesses to expand their payment operations;

ensuring fast and secure checkout experiences that increases mobility on-site;

providing customers with a convenient and secure payment option, as transactions are encrypted and payment data is safeguarded by the same technology that ensures the privacy and security of Apple Pay.

Tap to Pay on iPhone leverages the iPhone's built-in features to protect both business and customer data. When a payment is made, Apple does not retain card numbers or transaction details on the device or its servers.