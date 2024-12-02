Adyen launches Tap-to-Pay for iPhones

In a series of partnerships with NewStore and New Black, Adyen can now bring the Tap-to-pay technology to various retailers, brands, and businesses, including Burton, Vince, G-Star, sportswear giant Nike, and popular luxury Dutch brand Scotch & Soda.

Customers should expect an improved in-store experience and convenience when it comes to alternative payment options. As consumers increase their use of digital wallets, the addition of the Tap-to-Pay technology will ensure enhanced convenience and security, as well as a safe contactless payment option for extra versatility at the checkout.

Some of the Tap-to-Pay on iPhone features will allow Adyen’s customers to simplify in-person payments by removing the necessity of expensive hardware, scaling capabilities for businesses, a safe and fast checkout experience that increases mobility on location, as well as encrypted payment data that prevents fraud attempts and identity scams.

