Adyen launches Planet, enabling climate action at checkout

According to the press release, this optional feature, which can be implemented at no additional cost to the merchant, directly supports climate action projects (reforestation or renewable energy). Planet is easy to integrate for merchants and causes no additional friction in the payment process, as the option to balance out the carbon footprint occurs after checkout.

Furthermore, in order to ensure the data quality of emissions per purchase calculated, Adyen partnered with South Pole to build its own greenhouse gas emissions calculator. For the selection of climate action projects, the South Pole partnership will continue to play an important role, providing over a decade’s worth of experience in delivering positive environmental impact.

One of the first merchants to activate Planet is Kazidomi, an online supermarket chain with a health-based mission, the company stated.