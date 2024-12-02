Adyen launches Order Management System for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

According to the press release, the new launch empowers customers to gain stronger insights on consumer behaviour by monitoring orders/stock inventory, refunds, and cancellations. Adyen’s single platform allows merchants to avoid costly exchange and settlement fees which can increase revenue. It also gives access to an improved checkout, fraud protection, and conversion optimisation out of the box.

Furthermore, the product also allows for simplified reporting with one consolidated reporting view on all payments which saves time and allows merchants to better predict settlement dates and fully manage the reconciliation process. Additionally, Adyen’s risk management tools minimise fraud and maximise conversions. This integration offers more secure ways of processing card data, and reduces the scope of PCI assessments, by using secured fields at checkout.

Salesforce AppExchange, the enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.