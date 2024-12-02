Adyen launches MarketPay for online marketplace payments

GoFundMe, a personal fundraising platform, uses MarketPay to provide payments experiences for over 40 million donors and campaign organizers across Europe and the US.

The fundraising platform leverages MarketPay, which will allow users to donate to both local and global merchants with a variety of currencies. MarketPay caters to marketplaces by offering a solution that enables them to operate both domestically and internationally, as well as providing managed compliance by ensuring marketplaces stay out of the money flow in markets where regulators require this, especially PSD2 compliance.

