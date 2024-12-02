Adyen launches in-house designed terminal range

The terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen’s growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company’s single platform, the new devices remain flexible, in order to address the changing payment landscape and evolving customer needs.

Adyen has developed this solution based on customer feedback to deliver augmented experiences with speed and flexibility. With their in-person payments offering, businesses have a full suite of terminals to choose from, enabling them to pick the solution that meets their specific needs.

The devices realise customer needs to be mobile and accepting payments spanning a tap, dip, or swipe. The terminals run on Adyen’s single platform, which enables end-to-end control, tailored payment flows, and high speed of innovation at the Point-of-Sale.





The product line

The first terminal in the suite is the NYC1, the most affordable and flexible device within the in-person payment range. The device enables businesses to offer a fully customised payment flow in their own point of sale app. It’s suited for businesses that have already invested in hardware like phones or tablets and want to add payments to their set-up.

The second is the AMS1, an all-in-one terminal with an Android operating system that businesses can use to accept payments as well as run their own business applications. By consolidating applications, store employees can perform tasks such as accessing their cash register, managing inventory, and accepting payments all on a single device. It simplifies day-to-day operations while also providing the same benefits as the NYC1. The AMS1 is suited for enterprise and platform businesses that want to be able to access all operational apps via one device.

With the NYC1 and AMS1 terminal range now in Adyen’s in-person payments repertoire, the company looks forward to identifying forward-thinking ways to advance consumer journeys.





More details on Adyen

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their goals. The company continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company’s website.

