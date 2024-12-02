Adyen launches Giving in partnership with Gap, Delivery Hero, and Crocs

According to the press release, the initiative comes to enable merchants to strengthen their bond with their shoppers by providing a platform for their preferred charitable causes. By doing so, Giving converts shoppers’ good intentions into additional revenue streams for charitable causes.

Moreover, Adyen partnered with a host of leading brands to launch Giving, including Gap, Delivery Hero, and Crocs. In line with the company’s philosophy of leveraging its technology to make a positive impact, Adyen will absorb the full cost of the donation.

Overall, Giving enables shoppers to donate to the merchants’ charity of choice, with a single tap on a point-of-sale terminal or the click of a button at an online checkout. Transactions integrate into the existing checkout processes across all payment channels, while shoppers’ donations are reported and settled to the charity of choice directly without impacting the merchants’ existing reconciliation flow.