Adyen launches Capital





The new product was developed following research conducted in partnership with Boston Consulting Group which found that 59% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia are interested in financial services embedded within a platform. Together with Adyen’s Embedded Payment solutions, the funding offering intends to allow platforms like Epos Now, Next Order, and OrderBuddy to provide more value to their SME users.











Capital’s capabilities and objective

Adyen’s product aims to simplify platform businesses’ access to funding, while also enabling financing to SME users based on historic payment data. Capital enables SMEs to receive funds quickly, while also allowing the funding to be deployed for any business purpose. Repayments are collected from incoming payments, with users paying one-off, fixed fees, with no interest and other hidden costs. According to Epos Now’s officials, the company’s collaboration with Adyen simplified the onboarding and integration experience of users and, by adding Capital, it aims to offer improved access to funding for its Australian SMEs.



Representatives from OrderBuddy and Next Order also stated their enthusiasm regarding the new product, with them stating that Capital will help them support their customers in simplifying their business operations and expanding their capabilities. Adyen Capital is offered for business purposes and not personal, domestic, or household use, and the company mentioned that the minimum qualifications and eligibility may change at various points in time.





Adyen’s recent developments and partnerships





Moreover, in October 2023, Adyen



During the same period, Sephora Malaysia

With its end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen intends to support businesses in achieving their objectives faster. Currently, the company has offices around the world and works with Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft, among others. Recently, the company entered multiple collaborations, including one with Plaid to offer Pay-by-Bank services in North America. Through this partnership, Adyen planned to introduce its services in the region at the beginning of 2024, with officials underlining the compatibility between the two companies. Plaid and Adyen wanted to provide businesses and consumers with a simplified Pay-by-Bank experience, offering an alternative payment method that fits the needs of customers while also minimising costs across the payment chain.Moreover, in October 2023, Adyen partnered with NewStore to launch Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for Australian retailer customers. With this collaboration, businesses like R.M. Williams, Lorna Jane, and Munro Footwear Group can accept contactless payments securely, by using only an iPhone and the NewStore Associate iOS app.During the same period, Sephora Malaysia announced that it joined forces with Adyen to optimise customer experience by using the latter’s in-person payment solutions. The partnership allowed Sephora’s KLCC outlet to integrate a mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) approach, enabled by the AMS1 terminals provided by Adyen. At that time, the company was set to introduce mobile point-of-sale checkouts across all of the 17 stores in Malaysia, intending to enhance the overall customer experience and meet the requirements of users securely and efficiently.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.