Adyen launches 3D Secure 2.0 solution to help merchants reduce risk

The solution is based on EMVCo’s 3DS protocols and will help merchants reduce risk and protect their customers from payments fraud. It also aims to overcome a pain point of 3DS 1.0 by boosting the payments experience for customers, particularly on mobile.

Adyen’s 3DS 2.0 can authenticate a transaction in the background without intervention from the customer. This functionality was made possible through EMVCo’s 3DS 2.0 protocols, enabling the analysis of more than 100 different data points shared between issuing banks, and information from across Adyen’s global payment network, to help merchants build stronger authorisation cases.

It also seeks to improve the customer experience for transactions that require strong authentication, by enabling shoppers to use biometrics such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition or facial scans, as well as SMS-delivered two-factor authentication.

Adyen’s 3DS 2.0 automatically determines compliance requirements for each transaction, to help merchants to manage regulatory requirements such as PSD2 and allows global merchants to accept transactions originating in Europe.

Adyen is a core member of EMVCo, working with Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, JCB, Discover, Diners UnionPay and all other major local card schemes to offer 3DS 2.0 services.