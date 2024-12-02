Adyen, Klarna to deliver payment solution for airlines, travel merchants

The new invoice-based solution it is available for airlines in Europe, making it possible for travellers transacting online to pay for their tickets via instalments. One of the first airlines to offer this payment option to its customers is SAS (Scandinavian Airlines).

Invoicing is a popular payment method in Sweden and Germany, respectively accounting for a 21 and 11% share of all payments in each country. The new invoice-based payment solution from Adyen and Klarna enables online shoppers to pay for the full amount of their flight tickets up to 24 months after purchase. As Klarna assumes the full credit and fraud risks from the merchant, the solution provides a way to extend the payment period without any additional risk being incurred by the airline.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013. It has 15 million users and 15,000 merchants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The company has raised USD 250 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, DST and General Atlantic.

Adyen is a global company offering omni-channel payment services. It supports 187 transaction currencies, 14 settlement currencies and 224 preferred local payment methods used on six continents.

In recent news, Klarna has revealed plans to expand outside the region as the company forecasts rising e-commerce volume from retailers eager to let it assume their credit risk.