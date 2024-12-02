Adyen, Jurlique sign ecommerce partnership

According to the press release, Jurlique migrated all ecommerce payments to the Adyen platform, and signed up to Adyen’s Managed Risk services.

Jurlique had one payment channel for payment methods such as Visa and Mastercard and additional integrations to support Afterpay and Paypal. Now the retailer wants to offer its international consumers Alipay, China Union Pay and WeChat Pay, payments methods that Adyen supports. Moreover, Adyen platform integrated with Jurlique’s existing Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform.

