Adyen intros its POS system in the US

The companys service is meant to help merchants connect their physical point-of-sale, online and mobile purchases in a single, EMV-compliant payments product.

Adyen said it enables merchants to grow revenue through delivering a wide range of better shopper experiences, including:

• the ability to buy online and pick up in-store

• enabling in-store shoppers to order out-of-stock items online, ensuring that merchants don’t lose sales due to out-of-stock issues

• making it possible for online shoppers to return items in-store (and vice versa), leading to lower levels of return fraud and cross-selling opportunities.

