Adyen introduces two new tech hubs

To help ease payment processing for businesses and online retailers, the company will launch two new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid.

According to a statement from Adyen, the hubs will further the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to meet customers’ payment needs. It also said that it will be hiring for both hubs and would focus on attracting software and data talent.

The payment processor launched in 2006 and handles everything from ecommerce APIs for websites to physical payment portals that accept card and digital payments such as Apple Pay. The company describes itself as a single platform for all payment needs and has worked with institutions like Uber, Spotify, and Casper.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.