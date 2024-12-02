Adyen introduces Tap to Pay on iPhone in the UAE

This feature allows merchants to accept contactless payments directly through an iPhone and a compatible iOS app, eliminating the need for additional hardware. Italian cosmetics brand KIKO Milano is among the first adopters of this technology in its UAE stores.

The Tap to Pay on iPhone service supports payments through contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. Merchants can process payments by having customers hold their contactless payment method near the merchant's iPhone, which securely completes the transaction via NFC technology.

This solution aims to reduce reliance on traditional POS terminals, offering businesses more flexibility and portability. Additionally, the technology leverages iPhone’s built-in security features to protect transaction data, ensuring neither Apple nor the device stores sensitive card information.

Officials from Adyen highlighted that the introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone provides merchants with a seamless and secure way to handle transactions without the limitations of conventional hardware. They also noted that this initiative aligns with Adyen's strategy to expand access to contactless payment solutions globally, following earlier launches in the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

To enable the service in KIKO Milano stores, Adyen partnered with New Black, a unified commerce platform provider. New Black representatives emphasised that the feature enhances transaction efficiency and strengthens customer satisfaction by offering quicker checkout experiences.

Main advantages for businesses

Adyen’s Tap to Pay on iPhone offers the following benefits:

Simplifies in-person payments by eliminating the need for additional hardware.

Provides a quick onboarding process to support business scalability.

Enhances customer convenience and security with encrypted, hardware-based payment protection.

Increases mobility for merchants, enabling on-the-go payment processing.

Existing Adyen customers can contact their account manager for further details on enabling this service. Businesses not currently working with Adyen are encouraged to reach out for more information.

