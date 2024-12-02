Adyen integrates WeChat Pay into its global payments offering

Via WeChat Pay integration, Adyen provides businesses with access to 400 million Chinese shoppers. China is at the forefront of the revolution in mobile payments that is powering global ecommerce growth. 15% of China’s total population is expected to make a cross-border purchase by the end of 2016 – amounting to USD 86 billion in transaction value. By 2020, we expect this to increase to as much as 75%. This will have a significant impact on the global ecommerce market.

WeChat Pay is the latest addition to the constantly evolving suite of local payment methods offered by Adyen. WeChat, originally a messaging app, has evolved into a digital ecosystem featuring payments integration that is already used by half of WeChat’s 800 million users.

