Adyen installs Android POS terminals

The devices function as an all-in-one solution, acting as cash registers, bar code scanners, and customer facing displays. The POS come with a built-in app management system that allows merchants to upload and manage the apps they use daily for returns, inventories, and more. the launch of these terminals will reduce the costs of the hardware and boost in-person customer experiences for merchants.

The new points of sale (POS) combine the flexibility of the Android platform with the security of a PCI-certified payment terminal and support many use cases.

Adyen is Dutch payment platform used by some of the world’s most notorious companies, providing infrastructure for Visa and Mastercard. Its services are used by customers such as Spotify, L’Oreal, Facebook, and Uber.