Adyen inks agreement with Evernote for Alipays mobile checkout solution

Under the terms of the agreement, Evernote’s mobile customers are enabled to pay with Alipay.

In addition to China, Adyen has partnered with Evernote in over 40 countries around the world, enabling Evernote’s users to pay in local currencies via both cards and local payment methods.

Adyen is a global provider of international and omni-channel payment solutions. Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US, Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

Chinese online payment service provider Alipay was launched in 2004 and operates as an important part of Alibaba Group’s ecosystem.

In recent news, MINDBODY, a global provider of web and mobile management solutions to the combined wellness and beauty industries, has joined forces with Adyen to expand credit card processing and alternative payment methods to more than 35 European countries.

