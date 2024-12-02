Adyen implements Pay by Link tech for Australian retailer Incu

The aim is to reach customer markets which had been shut off by the COVID-19 lockdown. Just weeks after Pay by Link launched, Incu is achieving the same level of sales from key customer segments as before stores closed. Incu sees Pay by Link as a cornerstone of its post-COVID customer service offering, as it provides fewer physical touchpoints and flexibility for customers who might still be wary of going out in public.

Prior to stores shuttering in March 2020, Incu staff used Chinese messaging service, WeChat, for social selling. It operated as an interactive mailing list, to share new product updates, answer sizing and styling questions, and transact with Mandarin-speaking customers. Purchases were then finalised through in-store Point of Sale (POS), or via direct transfer.







