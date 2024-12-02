



Following this announcement, businesses like Lorna Jane and R.M.Williams will now have the possibility to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone and the NewStore Associate iOS app. The launch took place in partnership with NewStore.

Adyen and NewStore will provide their joint customers with access to Tap to Pay on iPhone, a product that was developed to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. The process will take place by using only an iPhone and a supporting iOS app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. At checkout, merchants and businesses will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.











More information on Tap to Pay on iPhone’s launch in New Zealand

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology was designed to leverage the built-in features of the iPhone in order to keep the business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or Apple servers.

Throughout this initiative, Tap to Pay on iPhone will allow Adyen’s customers to benefit from simplified in-person transactions by removing the dependence on additional payment hardware in order to accept contactless payments, as well as a secure and fast onboarding and installation processes, which will allow businesses to scale up their payment operations.

At the same time, the product will provide safe and quick checkout experiences that increase mobility on location and on the go, while also allowing for convenient, private, and secure ways to pay for users. Transactions are encrypted and payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.

Implementing Tap to Pay on iPhone while using NewStore POS will streamline the company’s operations, while also enabling its team to process transactions efficiently with just an iPhone, eliminating the need for additional terminals. This is also expected to simplify workflows during high-traffic periods and off-site events, as well as ensure that the firm’s focus remains on delivering optimised services and products for an improved customer experience.